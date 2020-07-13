Davina McCall has been a familiar face on the TV screens of households up and down the country for the best part of two decades. From her early career on shows gone by such as Don't Try This at Home, to her iconic stint as the face of Big Brother, Davina has been a television regular.

But away from her career in the spotlight, Davina lives a normal life with her three children, Holly, Chester and Tilly. Want to know more about her love life? Here's what we know…

Davina McCall first marriage

Davina married her first husband Andrew Leggett, who was a shop manager, in 1997. However, the marriage would not last and the couple split shortly after, with their divorce being finalised in 1999.

Davina McCall second marriage

In 2000, the TV presenter married her second husband, Matthew Robert. Like Davina, Matthew worked in TV and hosted Pet Rescue and starred in Sam's Games. Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years, and are parents to three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester.

Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years

Davina McCall separation from Matthew Robertson

On 26 November 2017, Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO!. "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated," the statement read. "Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

The presenter and her husband split in 2017

The Masked Singer panellist opened up about the break-up on This Morning earlier this year, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about why she spent Christmas with her partner. Speaking about sharing an emotional message on Instagram at the time, Davina said: "I thought I would do a quick message and people took that as a cry for help that I was on my own but actually Matthew and I decided, for the kids' sake, that we would all be together this Christmas." She added: "We were all together and I wasn't alone. But it was really sweet. Just for the record, I thought you would ask me. For our kids' sake, Matthew and I have decided we don't want to talk about us in the public eye."

Davina McCall new relationships

After the split, Davina and her children Holly, Tilly and Chester moved out of the family home and have been renting in East Sussex. Davina has since moved on and is thought to have found love again, this time with hairstylist Michael Douglas.

Davina is reportedly now dating hairstylist and co-podcaster Michael Douglas

The two have known each other for 20 years and host their own podcast together called Making the Cut.

