Lucy Mecklenburgh's bargain H&M jumpsuit is just what we've been waiting for The former TOWIE star looked gorgeous!

The search is over! Lucy Mecklenburgh has just found the perfect jumpsuit – and it's a bargain!

The new-mum looked stunning on Monday wearing a beautiful blue and white striped smocked jumpsuit from H&M – and it's only £34.99!

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh chose the perfect chuck-on dress for first post-baby date night

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lucy Mecklenburgh shares her baby bump workout

Enjoying some cuddles with her baby boy Roman – whom she shares with fiancé Ryan Thomas – Lucy looked effortlessly cool in her high-street number, which is still available in sizes 8 - 22, FYI.

The jumpsuit features wide, flounce-trimmed shoulder straps and a smocked elasticated bodice with a small frill trim at the top. It also has wide, straight legs so is a great breezy option for those hot summer days.

Smocked Jumpsuit, £34.99, H&M

Judging by the many five-star reviews, Lucy isn't the only fan either. "The most amazing, comfortable jumpsuit. The leg is almost in a silk/linen fabric and looks so expensive. This is so flattering," gushed one happy shopper.

"Really lovely jumpsuit, very flattering and good leg length," wrote another. A third added: "Summer staple! Love this jumpsuit so practical and comfy." If blue and white stripes don't take your fancy, you'll be pleased to know this jumpsuit also comes in black and cream.

How gorge is Lucy Mecklenburgh's jumpsuit

SHOP: Ferne McCann has found the perfect denim shorts - and they're a bargain £14!

Revered her effortlessly cool sense of style, Lucy often sends her 1.7million Instagram followers flocking to the shops to copy her latest looks.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old spent the day walking around Old Leigh in Essex with baby Roman, dressed in a simple black t-shirt which she paired with high-waisted blue jeans from French Connection and a beige fedora - and fans loved it.

"Gorgeous photo! Where are your jeans from they look so comfy! Would love those for post-baby," wrote one. "Love your outfit! hope you all enjoyed your day," added another.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.