Emily Atack shows off surprising outfit choice for TV BAFTAS The star mixed things up

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards are the perfect excuse to see our favourite celebrities donning some of their most incredible outfits, and Emily Atack – who was helping out with hosting duties - did just that on Friday night.

While we're used to seeing stars in dresses on the night, it's safe to say that Emily mixed things up on Friday.

Wearing a chic, light green short and blazer combo from Reiss, the 30-year-old was a breath of fresh air in the LANA two-piece.

Emily looked incredible

Alongside the gorgeous snap, Emily wrote: "Off we go… hosting the #VirginMediaBAFTAs social channels today with the brilliant Tom Allen."

Lana short, £55, Reiss

Fans were obsessed with Emily's chic look, and rushed to the comment section of her post to say so.

"Looking lovely Em," wrote one, with another adding: "Love that outfit!"

We second that!

Hosted by Richard Ayoade, the evening saw Emily join the likes of Normal People's Paul Mescal and Line of Duty's Adrian Lester to present the awards, which were originally intended to be handed out on 17 May.

Lana blazer, £95, Reiss

And the former I'm a Celebrity star isn't the only famous face to have shown off their show-stopping BAFTA's outfit on Friday.

Jodie Comer also took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the beautiful Duro Olowu dress she'd be wearing on the night, despite not physically attending the awards.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing the gorgeous, multi-coloured frock on Instagram, the A-list star hilariously revealed that she was close to wearing her pyjamas on Friday!

Glass of champagne in hand, Jodie wrote: "BAFTA is looking a little different this year….

"I’ve swapped the Royal Festival Hall for a BBQ in the back garden!Shout out to the legend General Manager at Liverpool Parcelforce who hand delivered this beautiful @duroolowu dress to me this morning.

"After saying I was going to wear my pyjamas to this year’s BAFTAs I nearly got what I wished for! And thanks to @noblepanacea for the glow. Congratulations to all the nominees, let’s dance!"

