Emily Atack shares glimpse into millennial pink front room - and we're loving the décor The I'm a Celebrity star shared the photo on Instagram

Emily Atack has shared a glimpse into her cosy front room, and we love the décor! With white walls, a large pink sofa, spotlight lighting and a white staircase, it looks like the perfect place to be holed up during the current coronavirus pandemic. The I'm a Celebrity star gave fans a peek into her living space on Tuesday, when she posted a gorgeous selfie and shared her appreciation for the morning sunshine. "Real appreciation for this time of day when the sun beams on the sofa. Mainly for selfies," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily's quick-fire fashion Q&A

This isn’t the first time that The Inbetweeners star has treated fans to a peek inside her home. Earlier in April, the 30-year-old old took once again to Instagram, this time with a photo of her entire front room – and the funky layout is straight out of a homeware catalogue.

MORE: Home alone! 6 celebrities in solo lockdown during coronavirus

Emily shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Emily Atack's statement ASOS trench coat is currently in the sale

With white walls, white shelves jam-packed with books, plants, photos and pieces of art, not-to-mention a bare-brick fireplace that Emily has filled with pretty flowers, it's safe to say that the star has put her own stamp on the place.

Emily has also added a plum-purple armchair and multi-coloured footstall for her guests to chill out on. The wooden floors are padded out with two, gorgeous carpets that chicly clash, and the large, Victorian window fills the room with plenty of light, despite being frosted for extra privacy.

When night falls, the quaint room is lit up by a vintage-looking chandelier, and Emily also has some candles dotted about for good measure. A marble table sits in the centre of the room, surrounded by the many houseplants Emily has purchased.

Needless to say, Emily's followers were quick to comment on the photo, pointing out how gorgeous her living room was. "Gorgeous, Em," wrote one, with another sweetly adding: "Love your place, looks gorgeous!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.