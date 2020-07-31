Jodie Comer swaps TV BAFTAs red carpet for socially-distanced (but very glam) selfie The Killing Eve star looked incredible

Jodie Comer might not be walking the TV BAFTA red carpet physically this year, but the Killing Eve star made sure to get glammed up for the event in the garden of her Liverpool home.

SEE MORE: 8 striking outfits you need to see from the 2020 TV BAFTAs

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous, multi-coloured dress on Instagram, the A-list star hilariously revealed that she was close to wearing her pyjamas on Friday!

Glass of champagne in hand, Jodie wrote: "BAFTA is looking a little different this year….

Jodie looked flawless!

"I’ve swapped the Royal Festival Hall for a BBQ in the back garden! Shout out to the legend General Manager at Liverpool Parcelforce who hand delivered this beautiful @duroolowu dress to me this morning.

MORE FASHION Emily Atack shows off surprising outfit choice for TV BAFTAs

"After saying I was going to wear my pyjamas to this year’s BAFTAs I nearly got what I wished for! And thanks to @noblepanacea for the glow. Congratulations to all the nominees, let’s dance!"

Last year Jodie opted for a show-stopping magenta dress

MORE: Jodie Comer, Sarah Lancashire and Martin Freeman to star in new BBC show - get details

Jodie's show-stopping Duro Olowu frock featured a bold pink, yellow, blue, orange and green colourway, and was smattered with mismatched prints including sweet daisies, polka dots and silk embroidery.

To top it all off, the piece featured a swooping, low neckline and pretty floaty sleeves.

The actress completed her look with a pair of oversized Loewe sunglasses and corkscrew, pearl earrings by Completedworks.

MORE: Villanelle's apartment in Killing Eve is available to rent on Airbnb

Needless to say, fans were in love with Jodie's out-there get-up, and flocked to the comment section to let her know just how gorgeous she looked.

"A vision," wrote one. "So beautiful, happy BAFTAS," added another, with a third gushing: "You are flawless Jodie."

For anyone wanting to copy Jodie's look without breaking the bank, we've found the perfect ASOS dupe!

Satin Midi Tea Dress in Mixed Floral, £30.40, ASOS

Last year, Jodie stormed the carpet in a beautiful, one-shouldered magenta dress. The Liverpudlian was up for the best actress award, so of course, it was important she donned something jaw-dropping.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.