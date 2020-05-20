Emily Atack rocks new gym gear as she returns to workout mode during lockdown And the best news? Emily Atack's sportsbra is available to buy…

I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack has been self-isolating by herself in her London flat and she often jokes about her love of food and wine for getting her through it. Very relatable, we think you'll agree. But just like a lot of us, her fitness regime has been replaced with a sofa workout. On Monday the 30-year-old took to Instagram to share with her 1.7 million followers that she's currently in phase two of lockdown - and that is to "get moving again".

Emily Atack on a walk with her makeup artist in London

The rumoured Celebrity Juice replacement shared a photo of herself wearing a black and grey sports bra, poking her tongue out to the camera as she went on a socially distanced walk with her makeup artist Lydia Barnes and told her followers that her "brain was getting soggy" being by herself in her home.

Emily Atack posed on Instagram wearing her sportswear

The gorgeous actress shared a selfie on her Instagram account and you could see her Pour Moi's crop top more clearly. Emily's not the only fan of this fashion brand - Helen Flanagan and Rhian Sugden both love the designs during lockdown.

Pour Moi sports bra, £28, Very

Emily is wearing the Energy set in black and grey and it's currently 15 percent off in the lockdown sale. The sportsbra costs £23.80 and leggings are £27.20. Emily has been using Instagram to show off some of her favourite wardrobe pieces while in quarantine.

Last week she rocked a band-tee which she teamed with black baggy jeans and a pair of Doc Martens.

She also wore a divine red spring dress which was from New Look.

Emily is proving to be our new style icon while on lockdown.

WATCH: Emily Atack's quickfire fashion Q&A

