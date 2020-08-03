Nicola Peltz's shocking neon top has the best reaction from future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham Victoria and Nicola are clearly close

Brooklyn Beckham's new fiancée Nicola Peltz clearly shares a special bond with his family, and on Saturday she made sure to score brownie points with future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham by making a shopping trip to the fashion designer's store. The actress snapped a picture on her Instagram Story from the Dover Street shop, which she visited with Harper Beckham - and the pair clearly had fun looking at pieces from Victoria's collection! Nicola looked gorgeous wearing a neon orange knit with pretty tie sleeve details, which we bet she took home with her.

Nicola rocked a jumper from Victoria's clothing line

"Had the best girls day with my little sister. @victoriabeckham your store is a dream," she wrote across an image showing Nicola, 25, and Harper 9, inside the changing room.

WATCH: Harper films herself in Victoria's store

Even better, Nicola's choice is a sale pick from Victoria's brand, which is currently reduced from £640 down to £320. She proved it looks gorgeous with a simple pair of jeans, while Victoria has styled them with smart tailored trousers on her website.

The 'Cropped Cashmere Crew Neck' is made from luxurious cashmere and features statement drawstring cuffs that Nicola proudly shows off in her photo.

Cropped Cashmere Crew Neck in Orange, £320, Victoria Beckham

Victoria clearly loved seeing her daughter Harper hanging out with her future sister-in-law, since she reacted by sharing a snap of Harper taking a selfie in the store. "When @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz take their little sister shopping," she captioned it.

She also shared a clip on her Stories of Harper filming her reflection in the mirrored ceiling at her Dover Street store as she lay beside Brooklyn. Victoria wrote: "VB Dover Street takeover! @brooklynbeckham HarperSeven."

Victoria shared a sweet photo of Harper snapping an outfit selfie

Plenty of fans have reacted to the adorable updates from the Beckham family, with one writing of Harper: "Young lady already into the fashion world. Good work Victoria!" and another adding: "Imagine if your mom's VB... your closet would be on point! Harper is too cute."

