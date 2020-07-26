Victoria Beckham wows in gorgeous red dress in sweet family photo Did the frock make it on the Beckham family holiday?

Can we have Victoria Beckham's wardrobe, please? The fashion designer shared a sweet photo with her parents to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, writing in the caption: "Such a special day. Celebrating 50 years of marriage."

The photo showed Victoria wearing a bright red dress as she cuddled up to her parents, and it appears to be a long-sleeved midi dress from her own collection. With a fitted waist and an elegant floaty skirt, we can see why it is one of her go-to dresses.

She was previously pictured wearing it on several occasions, including in September 2019 when she paid a visit to her flagship store on Dover Street, London, pairing it with her matching knee-high boots. Although the shoes have almost entirely sold out, the frock is still available in most sizes for £1,190.

Victoria marked the special family occasion by sharing several photos of her parents

Victoria is currently on holiday in Puglia, Italy with her husband David Beckham and their four children, as well as Brooklyn's fiancé Nicola Anne Peltz and Romeo's girlfriend Mia. It's thought that they are staying in a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia, and we can't help but wonder if the red frock or even the blue colourway have made their way into her holiday wardrobe for one of the cooler summer evenings!

Red midi dress, £1,190, Victoria Beckham

The 46-year-old also marked her parents' incredible milestone over the weekend with several throwback photos from their nuptials - and fans were quick to comment on the family resemblance. Victoria captioned the stunning black and white photos: "Happy 'golden' Anniversary mum and dad! 50 years!! So many years of happiness. We all love you both so much xxx."

Speaking of her dad, Tony, one wrote: "Aww you look a lot like your dad. Happy anniversary to them x." Another added: "You and Brooklyn look like your Dad. Happy Anniversary to them both."

