Just when we thought Victoria Beckham couldn't possibly give us any more outfit envy, she steps out in another gorgeous frock during her family holiday in Italy - and it's a much brighter colour than fans are used to seeing her wear!

Swapping her classic black and white colours for a more summery option, the fashion designer rocked a purple floral midi dress made from 100 per cent silk. As usual, she chose a design from her own collection and we don't blame her, we would too if we had access to such stunning frocks.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares a glimpse inside her Cotswolds house

"The perfect summer dress (especially when it matches your bike) from my #VBPAW20 collection x vb," Victoria captioned the video, as she walked through the patio of the Beckhams' holiday villa - which is thought to be a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia - to pose next to a white and pink bike. "Beautiful I love this colour," one said of the dress, and another added: "Lovely colour on you Victoria." A third follower joked: "That is a very lovely dress I hope you rode your bike wearing it."

The fashion designer looked stunning in her bright purple dress

Considering the Beckham family, as well as Brooklyn's fiancé Nicola Anne Peltz and Romeo's girlfriend Mia, have been spotted cycling to the beach together in Puglia, it is very possible!

On her website, Victoria describes the £1,390 long-sleeved frock as featuring a "bohemian wallpaper floral print" with a "body-skimming fit." And we don't know if it's just the colour, but Victoria's already naturally flawless complexion looked even more glowing! To finish off her effortless look, the mother-of-four sported brown smokey eye makeup and peachy lips, while her dark hair was styled into a low ponytail.

Floral midi dress, £1,390, Victoria Beckham

Last week, VB shared another glimpse inside her luxurious break when she posted a glamorous bikini photo. Lounging on her sunbed wearing a yellow bikini, she wrote on Instagram: "Perfect summer mornings… in my new shade of Bitten Lip Tint from @victoriabeckhambeauty, Chérie! And #VBEyewear x vb."

