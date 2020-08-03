Stacey Solomon wears gorgeous peach star print playsuit on dreamy staycation – but fans are confused Stacey’s Instagram was flooded with fans asking where she got the one-piece – but they mistook it for a dress!

Just because you’re not jetting abroad doesn’t mean you can’t have an amazing holiday – as Stacey Solomon proved this weekend. The Loose Women star, along with baby Rex – aka Pickle – and husband Joe Swash had a dreamy staycation break in Sidmouth and Stacey brought her a game when it came to her holiday style, and frankly, we’d expect nothing less! The TV presenter looked extremely glam in a gorgeous peach star playsuit and a wide-brimmed straw hat, and we’ve tracked it down for those who want to steal her style.

Stacey’s cute jumpsuit is by cool London brand Nobody’s Child and is available on ASOS in sizes 6 to 16 for £32. It features a v neck, a row of white buttons down the top and a flattering loose fit. According to the brand it’s perfect "for when you haven’t got time to co-ordinate", which is definitely a massive plus point!

If the outfit caught your eye, you’re not alone. Instagram was full of fans asking where it’s from. However, nearly all of them, without fail, thought it was a dress! It wasn’t till Stacey showed off the gorgeous one piece in her Instagram stories that is was clear the bottom part was a fair of floaty shorts rather than the hem of a dress.

The wide-brimmed straw hat, meanwhile, was a charity shop find – and Stacey’s BFF Mrs Hinch certainly approves. "I need me that hat," she wrote on a picture Stacey shared from the beach. "We need to go charity shop shopping."

Stacey and Joe had a magical weekend at the Sidmouth Harbour Hotel and Spa where they enjoyed stunning views of the coast. “We’ve had the most magical weekend by the sea,” Wrote Stacey on Instagram as the weekend drew to a close.

Stacey Solomon said she felt like Pretty Women in her charity shop hat

"I've felt like Pretty Woman in my charity shop hat all day and I didn’t want this weekend to end. We feel so lucky to have been able to make these memories and we’re already working out how and when we can come back with the big boys… Joe wants s to hire a caravan – I’m not convinced yet not with his tidying up skills."

