Andrea McLean is ravishing in red H&M dress - but be quick, it's selling fast

Ravishing in red, Andrea McLean gave us major style-envy on Tuesday when she stepped out in the most incredible high street buy to film Loose Women. Donning a £24.99 cotton crêpe dress from H&M, Andrea certainly stole the show in her vibrant midi. Teaming her fiery red frock with her favourite silver hooped jewellery set, the mum-of-two showcased her beautiful brunette hair, which she styled in loose curls. As for her makeup, Andrea opted for a brown smokey eye, rosy blusher and Parisian pink lipgloss.

Within hours of modelling her latest ensemble, Andrea's dress is already selling fast, so you better act quick if you want to get your hands on her summer staple. Featuring a statement square neckline, buttons down the front, dramatic puff sleeves, and a detachable tie belt at the waist, this bright red dress will certainly hug those curves in all the right places.

Andrea looked stunning in her red dress

Just missed the boat? Rest assured, you can also shop Andrea's cotton number in two other colours: black and cream. We recommend pairing your new purchase with strappy sandals and a chic crossbody bag for all your garden party needs. Alternatively, unpack those box-fresh trainers and add a trusty tote for a more laidback look.

Red cotton dress, £24.99, H&M

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers, the Loose Women star has certainly made an impression with her summer style lately. Donning the dreamiest jumpsuit from Marks & Spencer on Monday, Andrea's tuxedo-style one piece might just be one of our favourite looks to date. Retailing at £59, the presenter's almond-coloured jumpsuit featured a defined collar and an adjustable tie belt which allows you to customise the shape and flatter your waist.

Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, Andrea has since received the seal of approval from her 261k followers. "Ooh love that jumpsuit! Looks fab on you ... and love @marksandspencer fashion," wrote one. "Looking beautiful Andrea," added another. We can't wait to see what other looks she has in store for the coming months!

