Ruth Langsford's fans are used to seeing her rocking floaty floral dresses and chic tailored trousers on This Morning and Loose Women, but they got a peek at her gorgeous off-duty wardrobe on Sunday. The presenter shared an incredible video of her day out at Woburn Safari Park where she enjoyed a close up encounter with the elephants – and some followers couldn't help but comment on her pretty top, jeans and espadrille wedges.

WATCH: Ruth looks beautiful for day out at Safari Park

Ruth captioned her video: "What an incredible day! Being shown around @woburn_safari and meeting the elephants on their walk through the woods... amazing! Thank you @reginadwightdrag for your time and incredible knowledge... it was wonderful to see the love you have for these beautiful creatures."

Ruth Langsford New Fit Straight Leg Jeans, £49.92, QVC

While plenty of fans commented on the amazing footage, some couldn't help but comment on Ruth's look – with one writing: "Ruth I love your jeans," and another adding: "Not only are the elephants amazing @ruthlangsford, those shoes are to die for."

The star looked lovely in a floaty white blouse and a pair of on-trend straight leg jeans, which we reckon could be from her own range at QVC. The soft denim comes in three washes and cost £49.92 – and it looks like Ruth rocked the 'Light Indigo' wash.



Ruth's outfit for Monday's This Morning

She finished off her safari look with some pretty leopard print wedge espadrilles, which are thought to be a past season pair from Russell and Bromley.

Ruth was back at This Morning on Monday, looking equally as gorgeous in a silky satin shirt and a pair of fitted high-waisted trousers. Sharing her usual Boomerang outfit video on Instagram, she wrote: "Today’s outfit on @thismorning - satin blouse @hobbslondon, black trousers @winserlondon, black patent court shoes @kurtgeiger."

