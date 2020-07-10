Katy Perry covers baby bump in bargain £15.99 dress The American Idol star is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has a wardrobe full of designer clothes. But it appears none of those were good enough to keep her comfortable as she counts down the weeks before the arrival of her first child.

The American singer instead appeared to choose a bargain buy from online UK retailer Shein – spending just £15.99 on their 'Plus Daisy Knot Front' A-line dress.

The gorgeous sage green colour features a daisy print design, sweetheart neckline with a knot front, short sleeves, high waist and a slight stretch to keep the mum-to-be feeling stylish and comfortable in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Katy Perry rocked a bargain dress to cover her baby bump

Katy, who is expecting a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, probably needs all the comfort she can get at the moment after admitting on Friday that she is "waddling like a duck".

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, the 35-year-old said: "I am waddling like a duck! I'm breathing heavily, I'm a full-on mouth-breather. And um yeah, it's loud and obnoxious and, oh my God, I just eat so much flavoured ice! It's like put all the ice in my mouth, right now."

The singer previously admitted that she and Orlando have yet to decide on a name for their little one, telling Mix 104.1's Karson and Kennedy last month: "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because I think we've got options and she'll tell us… I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that."

Katy does however have a sweet nickname for her baby girl. She added on Friday: "I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun but I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good to go, girl!' And so I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot."

