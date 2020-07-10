Kate Ferdinand shows off her bump in a perfect summer dress from ASOS Kate teamed up the £35 maternity dress with trainers for style and comfort

Weeks after Kate Ferdinand announced she and husband Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first child together, the excited mum-to-be is already demonstrating that her maternity style is on point! Kate showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram while wearing a pretty summer maternity dress from ASOS.

Kate, who announced her pregnancy in June, dressed her baby bump in a classic LBD from ASOS

The £35 frock is a true classic, a tiered v-neck LBD that could be dressed up or down worn just about anywhere for day or evening. Kate demonstrated the dress’ versatility by combing in with white trainers! “Lovely little day out today... trainers all day every day at the minute. Comfort first,” she wrote next to the photo.

ASOS DESIGN maternity tiered midi dress, £35, ASOS

Unfortunately, if you love the look and aren’t an expectant mum, the non-maternity version of dress is currently sold out. However, you can also check out similar styles of the regular tiered midi on ASOS, including a black and white polkadot version perfect for summer, or shop a very similar non-maternity look at H&M.

Cotton tiered midi dress, £35/$34.99, H&M

Kate revealed that she and Rio are expecting last month, sharing the news with Rio’s three children, Lorenz, Tate and Tia, in a sweet moment that was captured on video. In the clip posted on Instagram, the family celebrate the happy announcement after Kate’s sweet surprise, “I’m pregnant!”

The mum-to-be captioned the video, "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction. Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you."

