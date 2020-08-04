Andrea McLean sends fans wild in a yellow Zara top - and you won't believe it's just £15.99 Andrea's gorgeous top also comes in three other colours

Lighting up our screens, Andrea McLean gave off major summer vibes on Tuesday when she stepped out in a sunshine yellow top from Zara. On hand to film Loose Women alongside Saira Khan, Janet Street-Porter, and Denise Welch, the mum-of-two certainly made a statement in her vibrant ensemble. Teaming her knitted top with a floral skirt from Warehouse and black strappy heels from Topshop, Andrea styled her brunette hair in loose curls and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Modeling a brown smokey eye, she coordinated her dark shadow with rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lipgloss.

Andrea posted pictures of her full outfit on Instagram

Obsessed with her latest look? Good news, you can get your hands on Andrea's yellow top for just £15.99. A simple and sleeveless silhouette, complete with a round neck and metal button fastenings at the back, this versatile knit also comes in three other colours: pink, turquoise, and white. A summer staple, pair your new purchase with a pencil skirt and heels to create the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble. Looking for something more casual? Coordinate with high-waisted trousers and box-fresh trainers.

Yellow knit top, £15.99, Zara

Andrea often steps out in head-to-toe high street buys and she's regularly spotted wearing pieces from Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Topshop. Just last week the TV star had fans flocking to the shops to buy her fiery red cotton crêpe dress from H&M. Priced at £24.99, it featured a statement square neckline, buttons down the front, dramatic puff sleeves, and a detachable tie belt at the waist.

Warehouse floral skirt, reduced from £42 to £23.20, ASOS

Back in July, Andrea also made headlines when she donned the dreamiest jumpsuit from Marks & Spencer. Made from textured crepe for a lightweight feel, Andrea's almond one-piece was fitted with a defined collar and an adjustable tie belt which allows you to customise the shape and flatter your waist. It's still available at £59 on the brand's website, and it also comes in black.

