Andrea McLean just stepped out in the dreamiest jumpsuit from Marks & Spencer - and it might just be her best look yet. Cutting a stylish figure in her almond one-piece, the Loose Women panelist completed her desk-to-daywear ensemble with her favourite silver hooped jewelry set and white strappy heels. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural makeup look, which consisted of a brown smokey eye, rosy blusher, and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match. Loving Andrea's look? We've got the lowdown…

Andrea posted a picture of her jumpsuit on Instagram

Retailing at £59, Andrea's sleeveless tuxedo-style jumpsuit is still available to shop in all sizes! And you can also buy it in black. Made from textured crepe for a lightweight feel, it features a defined collar and an adjustable tie belt which allows you to customise the shape and flatter your waist. A summer staple perfect for all occasions, pair your new purchase with nude heels and statement earrings for the office or drinks with the girls. Looking for something more casual? Add box-fresh trainers and a trusty tote bag for an effortlessly cool ensemble.

Crepe sleeveless jumpsuit, £59, Marks & Spencer

Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, Andrea certainly received the seal of approval from her 261k followers. "Ooh love that jumpsuit! Looks fab on you ... and love @marksandspencer fashion," wrote one. "Looking beautiful Andrea," added another.

When it comes to dressing for the show Andrea always makes sure she has her trusty styling team close by. Better known as MotherShoppers, dynamic duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen have a keen eye for high street buys - and Andrea often wows in the likes of Topshop, & Other Stories and Marks & Spencer to helm the panel. Back in June, the presenter had viewers flocking to the shops to get their hands on her sunshine yellow shirt from M&S, which costs just £15. Still available to shop, it's now been reduced even further to £7.50!

