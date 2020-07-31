Saira Khan shows off abs in Zara crop top - and we need her matching skirt The Loose Women star has recently returned from a health retreat

Saira Khan can pull off almost any outfit with her toned figure, but her most recent midriff-baring ensemble from Zara has got to be one of our favourite items in her summer wardrobe.

The Loose Women star showed off her abs of steel in a gorgeous yellow co-ord, which perfectly complimented the tan she developed on her recent health retreat in Portugal. "Found this deep in my wardrobe," Saira captioned a selfie on Instagram, before adding: "Vintage @Zara."

The cropped gingham top features a strapless neckline with a slight ruffle, while the flowing maxi skirt has the same pretty pattern with an elasticated waist. Unfortunately, it no longer appears to be available to buy, but fans of the style can shop similar gingham items from Zara such as this cute yellow long-sleeved top.

Gingham top, was £25.99 now £9.99, Zara

Saira recently returned from a juice retreat, where she took part in yoga, running and other exercises and her daily diet consisted of four juices packed full of fruit and vegetables. At the end of her trip, the 50-year-old posted before-and-after bikini photos on Instagram that showed how her body has changed.

Saira posed for a selfie in her stunning co-ord

"Transformation is not always about the physical, it’s about the spiritual and what’s going on in the inside. This week was never about weight loss, it was just about escaping from 'noise' and finding myself again. The whole COVID atmosphere has brought out so much negativity, fear, suspicion and anger in people," she explained in the caption.

"This week I have fuelled my body with goodness, moved it with walks and stretching and listened to it with yoga and meditation," Saira continued, before describing herself as "a different woman - stronger, fitter, healthier, happier."

So we'll be adding her geometric print bikini to our holiday wishlist, as well as her white crochet bikini from Figleaves! Keep the summer outfit inspiration coming, Saira...

