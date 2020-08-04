Leigh-Anne Pinnock just wore the most outrageous holiday dress we've ever seen! The Little Mix singer looked sensational

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has just given us major inspiration for our holiday wardrobe, even if we have to settle for a staycation.

The Little Mix singer wore a gorgeous orange maxi dress during her recent trip to Santorini, Greece. And while you may think it's slightly extravagant for your summer getaway, we think it's so fabulous, we want to wear it every day!

Looking incredible in the La robe Manosque long dress by Jacquemus, Leigh-Anne posed up a storm on her Instagram, working her best pop-stare glare for the camera.

In fact, the dress was the perfect choice to wear against the stunning Santorini backdrop, with Leigh-Anne quite literally glowing in the sunset.

The eye-catching dress features spaghetti straps, a V-neck, front button fastening, and an A-line shape that flares out as it hits the floor.

There's also some good news as the frock is currently 20 per cent off in the sale. But the bad news is, it's still going to set you back £631. We think it's worth every penny!

Jacquemus La Robe Manosque long dress, £631, Farfetch

Leigh-Anne's fans certainly agree and they took to the comments in their droves to gush over how incredible she looked. "Divine", said one. "Absolute Queen!" commented another. One fan simply wrote: "Heavenly." We couldn't agree more.

As if her dress wasn't enough to feel envious about, Leigh-Anne also shared some jaw-dropping photos of herself posing by her private pool in a beautiful bikini from her own swimwear line, In'A'Seashell.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looks gorgeous in a bikini from her own line

Wearing the 'Effortless' bikini top and bottoms, Leigh-Anne wrote: "What a beautiful little break away... much needed! Thank you to @sportsworldmagazine for organising such a beautiful holiday at @iconicsantorini one of the most amazing locations we've been too! We were so well looked after, it was a DREAM!"

The multi-talented star set up her bikini company with one of her closest pals, Gabrielle Urquhart. The line promotes self-love and body confidence by catering to all body shapes. The collection is affordable too with prices ranging from £20.99 to £34.99 per piece.

