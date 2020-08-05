Ruth Langsford's dreamy floral dress is perfect for a heatwave The This Morning host looked gorgeous!

Ruth Langsford only spent one day on the wild side before she returned to her trusty floral print dresses.

The This Morning host looked gorgeous on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful, floaty maxi dress that works perfectly for the heatwave we're expecting.

Adorned with a vibrant floral pattern, Ruth's dress is fashioned in sheer mesh fabric, enhanced by soft lining for coverage and comfort. The cross-over neckline is punctuated by folded pleats, bringing some texture into the look.

But the best thing about this dress is that it's currently reduced to clear, meaning you can bag a real bargain!

Jolie Moi Floral Print Mesh Maxi Dress, £65, John Lewis

Available in most sizes, the Jolie Moi Floral Print Mesh Maxi Dress is now just £65 from John Lewis – but we suggest to hurry as it won't hang around for long.

If you think Ruth's dress looks familiar, that's because she has worn it before. Last month, the TV star chose the same design but opted for the bold red print instead.

Luckily, that is also still available in select sizes, and is even cheaper at just £34!

Ruth Langsford stunned in her floaty floral dress

Ruth changed her style up on Tuesday's This Morning, opting for a bold leopard print shirt dress instead of her usual tailored trousers or floral dresses.

Ruth wore the 'Somerset by Alice Temperly Oversized Leopard Print Shirt Dress', which features a nipped waistline and a fuss-free button neckline. Ruth opted to undo the last few buttons to show off a striking silver pendant.

The frock is currently available in sizes 8-18 and costs just £99, so you'd better be quick if you want to bag yourself a designer dress for such a bargain price because we're predicting a sell-out.

