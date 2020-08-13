Molly-Mae Hague holidays in chic leather outfit – and she looks unreal The Love Island star's look was out of this world

Molly-Mae Hague is currently lapping up the sunshine in Greece, and on Wednesday, the Love Island star sent fans wild when she posted a jaw-dropping photo of herself rocking leather shorts, a faux leather, off-the-shoulder top and a chic leather bag.

While many of Molly's followers rushed to the comment section of her post to gush over her phenomenal look, others couldn't help but wonder how she managed to stay cool in a leather ensemble.

Molly stunned fans in the look

"Ooof, that's got to be hot in Crete?" asked one follower, with another echoing: "OMG I'd be burning up in leather clothes in this weather." A third joked to a friend: "I've found you the perfect heatwave outfit!"

But many more left comments letting Molly know how incredible she looked.

"This look is everything," said one sweet Instagram user. "LOVE THIS OUTFIT!" exclaimed another, while one person wrote: "OMG unreal."

Molly's evening look might have left you feeling a little warm, but during the day, the 21-year-old opted for a much lighter ensemble.

Molly donned a lighter look in the day

Donning an entire outfit by PrettyLittleThing, Molly wore a pretty, off-white string bikini to the beach, covering up with a floaty white shirt and trouser combo.

Resting on her bleach blonde locks were a chic pair of jet black shades, and a gorgeous, beige bag could be seen in Molly's left hand.

Ecru Oversized Beach Shirt Dress, £19, PrettyLittleThing

"Beach mode," the fashionista wrote before her comment section was once more inundated with fans' excited replies.

"Stunning," wrote one. "You look unreal," another told Molly.

Even Molly's Love Island co-star Maura Higgins couldn’t resist letting her friend know how fierce she looked.

"Stunning," the Irish beauty wrote.

