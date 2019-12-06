Molly-Mae’s PrettyLittleThing Christmas collection just dropped, and it could be her best yet Festive party looks aplenty

Molly-Mae Hague from Love Island has released her newest fashion collection for PrettyLittleThing just in time for Christmas, and it’s a good’un! The influencer, whose first collection for the online retailer was a smash, with some sizes even selling out due to the huge demand, is back, and arguably better than ever with her newest drop.

This time it’s full of co-ords, satin and even a pair of sparkly boots. Here’s what we’re adding to basket before it sells out…

This black suit is a true classic, and we love the way Molly’s designed it to fit in all the right places. Plus, who doesn’t love a good pair of wide-leg trousers after a mince pie or two?

Black wide leg trousers, £22, Molly-Mae for PLT

This khaki suit is the perfect mix of smart and sexy, and so perfect for Christmas drinks with your pals. The unusual colour is guaranteed to bring you plenty of compliments.

Kahki high waist trousers, £22, Molly-Mae for PLT

Our personal favourite! Dress like a Christmas tree with this stunningly sparkly jumpsuit. We’re obsessed with the material, and while the plunge neckline is a brave choice, it comes with sleeves for some added warmth.

Plunge front sequin jumpsuit, £60, Molly-Mae for PLT

If dresses are more your thing, this grey one is bound to be a favourite. We’d style it with a faux fur coat.

Grey blazer dress, £35, Molly-Mae for PLT

Last but definitely not least, these sparkly boots are the ultimate stand-out festive buy. Guaranteed to make you the life and soul of the party!

Diamante over the knee boots, £100, Molly-Mae for PLT

Earlier this year, Molly-Mae caused an online storm when she wore a pink dress to the Pride of Britain Awards. Taking to the red carpet, Molly-Mae dazzled in a pale pink floor-length gown which she revealed on her Instgram had been inspired by Hailey Bieber's 2019 Met Gala look. The 20-year-old confessed on her post: "My favourite red carpet look EVER. I have always wanted to recreate."

It was available to buy, but of course, it sold out quickly. Luckily she’s bringing plenty more inspo, and we’re shopping now while we still can...

