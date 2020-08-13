Jennifer Lopez wore the most JLo face mask ever – and we know where you can buy it The Hustlers star's glittering 'Disco Ball' sequin face covering makes a glam fashion statement

Jennifer Lopez is known for her glamorous fashion statements, from her iconic green Versace dress to her go-to sexy white swimsuit that she’s been rocking this summer. So of course now that face masks are becoming a must-have accessory, the singer-actress just had to choose the most JLo face covering EVER: a super cool glittery pink face mask covered in sequins.

Jennifer shared a photo of herself rocking the glittery pink face mask in New York

JLo’s sparkly rose-coloured face covering is called the ‘Disco Ball’ face mask and it's by designer Katie May. The double-layer mask has adjustable straps and is also available in black and ivory.

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask £25/$26, Revolve

This Jennifer Lopez approved face mask is also great for eyeglasses wearers because it has an adjustable nose wire and straps that fasten behind your head. It's also a bestseller, so get one while you can!

The On The Floor singer has definitely been demonstrating that staying safe during the pandemic doesn’t mean giving up your glam. In June during lockdown, JLo wore one of the glamorous work-from-home outfits we’ve ever seen.

