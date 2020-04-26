Maura Higgins' summer workout kit is to die for - just ask Molly-Mae Hague From Adidas shorts to Calvin Klein leggings and chic crop tops...

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague appear to have very similar taste in fashion when it comes to their workout gear - the former Love Island stars both own the same chic black crop top! Maura has been keeping fans updated with regular pictures of her lockdown looks, from loungewear to pyjamas and even lingerie. But now the weather is warming up and we're keen to get our daily dose of exercise amid the coronavirus quarantine, we want to get our hands on her summer workout kit.

Posing outside her home, Maura showed off her taut abs in a black zip sports bra from Australian brand White Fox. Costing just £35, we're not surprised the comfortable exercise gear is selling out fast. The Dancing on Ice star paired it with matching black and white Adidas shorts - which are also hugely popular in the Very sale for a discounted price of just £17 - simple gold jewellery, sunglasses and her long dark hair styled in two plaits.

Maura shared this picture of her workout gear to Instagram

While she looks kitted out ready for exercise, she joked in the caption: "Don’t mind me....just pretending to workout." Fans were quick to notice that the top looked very familiar, which was confirmed when Molly-Mae wrote: "Cute top." The 20-year-old - who is still dating her Love Island beau Tommy Fury - also owns the same design, which she has previously paired with similar striped trousers. Many of Maura's followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her look, including TOWIE star Jess Wright, who simply wrote: "Hottie." Meanwhile, Trisha Goddard joked: "I see no sweat!"

Maura later took to her Instagram stories to share videos of herself post-workout, rocking another monochrome outfit that we need in our wardrobe. The 29-year-old swapped her former workout gear for a Nike black striped sports bra, costing £31.95, and high-waisted black gym leggings from Calvin Klein. Sharing a video of herself recovering from the exercise session, Maura insisted: "God I just hate exercise but...feel amazing afterwards." We can confirm you look amazing, too, Maura!

