Victoria Beckham floors fans in ravishing dress for date night with David The Beckham family are currently enjoying a trip to Greece

Victoria Beckham wore her best dress yet for her date night with husband David on Friday.

The fashion designer looked ravishing in a gorgeous midi dress from her own collection – and the burnt orange tone showed off her holiday tan beautifully!

MORE: Victoria Beckham makes major style departure in new 70s look

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham get ready for date night

Sharing two snaps of her winning look before she and David headed out for a romantic meal while in Greece, VB wrote: "All dressed up for date night with @davidbeckham."

Needless to say, Victoria's attire won plenty of praise from her fans. "You look stunning Victoria," gushed one. "Love the colour of this dress so much!" said another. "I love your outfit," added a third. While a fourth wrote: "Really beautiful pictures."

Victoria Beckham looked ravishing in her date night dress

Victoria's 'Ruched-Sleeve Midi Dress' features a ruched construction, suspended on thin straps across the chest and shoulders, which gives the frock a very unique neckline. Cut from VB's signature "silk crepe de chine for a body-skimming fit", it looks perfect worn with a belt, as demonstrated by the designer herself.

The dress is also available in sage and while it's not cheap at £1,290 – it's selling fast!

Ruched-Sleeve Midi Dress In Orange, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's jaw-dropping swimming pools revealed amid heatwave

Victoria also shared a sweet clip on her Instagram Stories of herself and David adding the finishing touches to their evening looks.

The couple are standing in front of floor-to-ceiling mirrors in their huge bathroom in their holiday rental. David can be seen adjusting a few strands of his hair, while Victoria pans in and out on her exquisite dress.

Victoria and David are currently enjoying a family trip to Greece alongside their children Harper, nine, 17-year-old Romeo, and 15-year-old Cruz. Eldest son Brooklyn has since flown back to London with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The family jetted to the sun-soaked holiday destination from Miami, where David's new football team Inter Miami were finally able to get up and running after being halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.