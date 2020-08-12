Victoria Beckham makes major style departure in new 70s look The star's AW collection is to die for!

Victoria Beckham delighted fans on Wednesday when she rocked a beautiful floral shirt from her AW collection, and we've never seen the designer in something with such strong 70s vibes!

MORE: ASOS sells amazing face mask & scrunchie combos and they're selling fast

Sharing a clip of herself in a short-sleeved version of her 'Club Collar Fitted Shirt in Rose Print', the former Spice Girl hilariously joked that she'd been aided by a spontaneous gust of wind, insisting that the breeze wasn't the work of her "own personal wind machine".

Victoria shared her look on Instagram

The star wrote: "Love the 70s feel of this floral shirt from the #VBPAW20 collection (the breeze is the work of a conveniently timed gust of wind through the window, not my personal wind machine…"

Fans were quick to let Victoria know just how much they loved her look.

MORE: 13 chunky dad sandals we love right now: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

Club Collar Fitted Shirt in Rose Print, £550.00, Victoria Beckham

MORE: 14 easy chuck-on summer dresses we're adding to our basket right now

"So beautiful," wrote one, with a second adding: "Suits you!"

The blouse, which costs £550, boasts a show-stopping 70s flower print with a modern twist, and is printed on luxurious silk georgette.

Many of us would jump through hoops to get to wear Victoria's beautiful pieces every day, which is why we're so envious of Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée, the lovely Nicola Peltz!

Victoria has been dressing her daughter-in-law-to-be almost exclusively in her own fashion label since the couple got engaged, and Nicola has been wearing some of our favourite Victoria Beckham pieces.

The Bates Motel actress took to her Instagram account on Monday night to express her gratitude.

Wearing a gorgeous purple floral dress from the popular brand, American beauty Nicola looked delighted as she showed off the garment in all its glory.

Proving she's already an established part of brand Beckham, Nicola enthused: "Thank you for letting me wear your clothes every day. I love you @victoriabeckham."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.