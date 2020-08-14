Rochelle Humes' unusual knitted dress is the epitome of chic The This Morning star's pregnancy looks are on point

The idea of wearing a knitted dress during the height of summer might not sound too appealing, especially if you also happen to be 32 weeks pregnant.

But fashionista Rochelle Humes absolutely stole the show on Friday when she presented This Morning alongside Alison Hammond in a stunning, ankle-length dress by 12 Storeez, and yes, it was made from a knitted material!

Rochelle shows off her kids' stunning playroom

The star looked stunning in the fitted, coffee-coloured frock which she paired with nude, square heels and a stunning Dior necklace.

We love Rochelle's look!

Rochelle's Instagram followers were clearly a fan of her unique look, and rushed to comment on a photo the former Saturdays singer shared of her outfit.

"Stunning dress," gushed one. "You look amazing!" another added, while a third wrote: "Looking fabulous."

While Rochelle's exact dress isn't currently available online, we've found a super stylish Reiss number that's nearly identical.

The brand's knitted 'Claudine' dress comes in a similar beige shade, and is knitted into a slim-fitting silhouette that's just like Rochelle's.

Claudine dress, £70, Reiss

Week after week the mother-of-two drops jaws with her beautiful maternity looks, and on Monday floored fans with her surprising heatwave get-up.

It might have been one of the hottest days of the year so far, but once again Rochelle opted for a knitted material, donning a multi-coloured crocket dress.

Showing off a snippet of her maternity dress, the presenter revealed that it was crafted from a chunky, crochet material, and featured chic panelled stripes in brown, navy, red and teal.

Rochelle's bump fit snugly beneath the figure-hugging dress, which we imagine would look seriously on point paired with gold earrings, an oversized straw hat and some Birkenstocks.

