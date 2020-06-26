Sheridan Smith's baby son's name confirmed as she shares incredibly rare photo of him on her birthday The actress and her fiancé Jamie Horn welcomed their first son back in May

Sheridan Smith delighted fans on Thursday when she shared a gorgeous new picture of her baby son on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a photo showing her cuddling her son whilst tenderly looking down at him. She captioned the snap: "Best birthday present I could've asked for!"

Sheridan welcomed her first son back in May

Fans were clearly delighted, and took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday as well as gush over her son.

"Oh my gosh the little head ahhhh, happy birthday xx," wrote a friend, whilst a fan added: "Oh Sheridan I am so delighted for you. Many happy returns. Enjoy every second of your special day xxx."

Others, however, were intrigued about the baby boy's name, and thankfully some fans had the answer. "Aww What's his name," asked a follower, to which another one replied: "Billy." A third follower confirmed it, adding: "I heard you on Radio 2 with Zoe this morning and you could feel the love for little Billy. Happy birthday xx."

The actress has named her son Billy

The proud mother announced the arrival of her first son with her fiancé Jamie Horn in May, sharing a picture taken shortly after the birth. "Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love," she wrote alongside it.

The couple were inundated with well wishes from their friends. "Chris and I are sending our love to you both thrilled to hear he's arrived safely," wrote Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Lisa Faulkner added: "Congratulations!"

Taking to Instagram a few days later, Sheridan thanked her loved ones for their love and support. "I'd just like to say thank you so much! We have been so touched by all your lovely messages about the birth of our son. It means the world. Huge love to you all from all 3 of us!" she wrote.