Vogue Williams returns to Heart Radio in her most flattering summer dress to date Can you think of a better back to work outfit?

Vogue Williams turned heads on Sunday when she made a very stylish return to Heart Radio following the birth of her second child, Gigi Margaux. The Irish model showed off her post-baby body in a floral blue midi dress from Ghost. Can you believe she only welcomed her baby daughter three weeks ago? We certainly can't!

MORE: Vogue Williams shares most sentimental video of her baby daughter yet

Priced at £120, the flattering frock features a high neckline, voluminous sleeves and a fitted waist, and it is covered in a delicate leaf print. Vogue paired the gifted dress, which is made from soft crepe, with nude strappy heels and wore her long blonde hair down for an effortlessly elegant summer look. Considering her very early starts, with the radio show running from 6am – 9am, we think she deserves extra style points!

Vogue Williams paired her Ghost summer dress with nude heels

In an interview with HELLO!, Vogue shared a glimpse inside her morning routine ahead of Heart Radio. "I get up at 4:20 and I leave my house at 4:45. Hair and makeup done really quickly so I will choose what I'm wearing the day before. I have a lot of clothes but I haven't really had anywhere to wear them. So Sunday is my day when I look forward to getting dressed up," she said.

'Luella' dress, £120, Ghost

Vogue went on to reveal that her impressive collection of stunning summer dresses were her go-to outfits during her second pregnancy. Just days before giving birth, the mum-of-two revealed: "I haven't got any maternity dresses it's all just my normal clothes so that's handy!"

Before returning to her Sunday radio show, Vogue was forced to defend her decision to go back to work after she received backlash from some fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams clarifies how to pronounce daughter's name

"Gonna nip this in the bud as I've already had mails about it. I can't wait to go back to my radio show tomorrow," she said. "Door to door it takes me four hours meaning I miss one feed which I will pump at work.

"Theodore and Gigi's dad will be with them. I am with them 90 per cent of the time and getting to go back to a job I love is brilliant." She added: "I adore my children, I adore working and I'm able to do both which I'm very thankful for."

PHOTOS: Celebrity parents twinning with their kids!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.