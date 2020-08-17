Louise Redknapp surprises in the most incredible bikini during Ibiza break The star is enjoying a beach holiday in Spain

Since landing in Ibiza, Louise Redknapp has been gracing our feeds with snaps from her family holiday – and we're just a little bit jealous. Taking to social media on Sunday the singer surprised fans when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself wearing the most incredible black and gold bikini. Pairing her two-piece with a bohemian-style paisley print kaftan in red, black and white, Louise looked as radiant as ever as she showed off her sun-kissed tan. Giving off major mermaid vibes, the singer styled her blonde hair in beachy waves and went makeup-free for the day. She later enjoyed a glass of rose with a friend before heading off to dinner with her son, Beau, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp.

Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

Louise posted photos from her holiday on Instagram

We're loving Louise's summer style right now, and luckily she's been sharing her top holiday fashion tips with fans on her blog, Lou Loves by Louise:

"For me, daytime holiday outfits are the most important," she said. "I only really feel comfortable in bikinis if I have something cool to wear over them… be that an oversized linen shirt, which never dates and is also an investment that you will use time and time again… they will never go out of fashion."

Louise has been sharing her top holiday fashion tips on her blog, Lou Loves by Louise

As for her go-to brands, she explained:

"My Hunza G bikinis are amongst some of my comfiest bikini's and as they are all one size – they really do deliver on a one size fits all (and coming from me who has a bigger bust – that's super important!). Headphones are always an essential when travelling – I LOVE a chunky headphone as its what I am used to when recording in the studio so these ones by Jabra are perfect."

"In terms of accessories for me it's all about Roxanne First jewellery and my YSL sunnies... not forgetting one of my all-time favourite tequilas Clase Azul Reposado – a holiday really wouldn't be the same without it!"

