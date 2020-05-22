Louise Redknapp is giving us major inspiration with her boho lockdown summer style The gorgeous former Eternal singer has been rocking some perfect heatwave-worthy outfits and we’ve found similar items in the sale

We might not be able to jet off to an exotic location but as temperatures soar, we can still look like the ultimate summer siren - as Louise Redknapp is proving from the comfort of her own back garden. The gorgeous 45-year-old is giving us serious inspiration with her boho lockdown style, bringing back the sort of festival-style looks that we could easily imagine rocking on a beach - or in a club - in Ibiza.

Mira Mikati Fringe tassel top, £225, Harrods

As the mum-of-two caught some rays on the hottest day of the year so far she found the perfect opportunity to debut her new top - a stunning fringe tassel top by Mira Mikati, which was gifted to the star. A classic white t-shirt which is decorated with a colour splash of hand-beaded fringing at the hem, it's a versatile piece that can be worn from anything to a bikini to a pair of denim jeans - it's no wonder the former Eternal singer is so pleased with it.

Louise Redknapp has been showing off her perfect summer garden attire

"Absolutely love this," wrote Louise alongside the snap of her new threads - with a flurry of heart emojis. She also shared another snap of another cute piece of "garden attire", this time stepping out in a blue ethnic print playsuit and tagging @loulovesbylouise in the post - drawing attention to her new lifestyle project.

Lou Loves by Louise Redknapp is the star's new blog, which will feature updates on fashion, beauty, and music. She's launching it this summer and it’s sure to be a hit with fans who are looking for tips to steal her effortless style.

Anmol Tassel Trim Beach Playsuit, £12.50, ASOS

In the meantime, if you’re feeling the boho backyard vibes but don't quite have the cash to shell out for Louise's fringe top, there are plenty of cute playsuits on sale featuring tassel details and bright pops of colour This one by ASOS is an absolute bargain at £12.50 - but hurry before it sells out!

South Beach pom pom beach playsuit, £8.50, ASOS

If you’re not too keen on bright colours but love the tassels, then all-white is a safe option, and at £8.50 in the sale, you probably won't find a better price for a summer wardrobe essential.

Spliced maxi beach sarong in tie dye print, £22.00, ASOS

If playsuits aren't your thing, then this lovely blue tie dye print sarong also captures the essence of Louise's beach garden vibes and is great to throw on over a swimsuit or pair with a crop top. We're loving Louise's looks, and we'll be stalking her feed with interest to see what she comes up with next.

