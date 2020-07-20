Vogue Williams is officially winning when it comes to maternity dressing. Taking to social media on Sunday, the expectant mum posed up a storm in a floor-length gown from Australian brand, White Story - and it's already sold out. Looking every inch the Hollywood starlet, Vogue certainly sent fans wild when she donned the 'Danielle Dress' in blush. Featuring a ruffled halterneck, a dramatic tie-back and a figure-flattering waistband, the TV star's show-stopping frock is so popular, it's even sold out in navy. Styling up her look with a pair of tinted sunglasses and dangly earrings, Vogue wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and opted for natural makeup.

SHOP: Amanda Holden stuns fans with first holiday photo - and we need her daring outfit

Vogue posted a picture of her stunning dress on Instagram

Want to replicate her gorgeous gown? We've found a stylish alternative from Oasis, and it's been reduced to £59.50 in the John Lewis sale. Adorned with chic pleating and a timeless halter neckline similar to Vogue's, this rose coloured maxi is the perfect garden party piece. Available in UK sizes 6-16, it's even machine washable.

Oasis pleated maxi dress, £59.50, John Lewis

Clearly eager to meet her little one, Vogue captioned the photo:

"I absolutely LOVE this dress and I can't wait to wear it again when I'm not pregnant. Although maternity dressing has been fun it's getting pretty tight in here and we are definitely ready to meet our baby girl. I really thought it was going to happen today (to be fair I think that most days!) but I kinda felt different, maybe tomorrow."

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns in summer mini dress as she steps out in Marbella with Mark Wright

Impressing her 779k Instagram followers, not long after posting the 34-year-old was met with endless compliments. "How do you look that amazing at full term? Beautiful - good luck," wrote one. "You're the most glamorous pregnant person ever," added another.

Since announcing her pregnancy back in March, Vogue has been gracing our feeds with stylish snaps of her maternity outfits. One of our personal favourites, last month the model gave off major Villanelle vibes when she stepped out in a puff-sleeved dress from H&M priced at £19.99.

MORE: Christine Lampard stuns in silk floral dress as she returns to Lorraine

Find out who your summer style muse is...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.