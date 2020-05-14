Vogue Williams rocks bright tracksuits & it'll make you want to ditch the grey jogging bottoms Vogue's tie-dye loungewear is a hit with fans…

Vogue Williams is just like the rest of us - living in comfy casuals while on lockdown at home. The pregnant TV star took to Instagram to show off not one but two loungewear outfits and she looked incredible. The neon green outfit was by les girls les boys, a brand loved by the style set on Instagram. The 'paradise green' hoodie and matching joggers can be brought separately and can really brighten up your loungewear collection.

Paradise green hoodie, £95, and matching joggers, £80, both les girls les boys

The set is designed for sharing, so you never know, we might see Spencer Matthews rocking the two-piece one day soon. The classic hoodie is a generous, oversized fit and is cut from 100 percent organic cotton.

Vogue's second set was by Muse & Moda, one of the 34-year-old's favourite brands. This pastel-coloured tie-dye hoodie lounge set is the perfect light set for your spring wardrobe.

Vogue posing in her apartment lift

Vogue's fans loved here two-piece, with one fan commenting: "Love wearing the tie-dye one. Cannot help but smile when wearing unicorn clothes - you look fabulous."

Tie-dye loungewear set, £79, Muse & Moda

Tie-dye is turning out to be the trend du-jour of lockdown. But if Vogue proves anything, it's time to have a little fun with our quarantine wardrobe - and perhaps it's time to ditch the grey joggers.

