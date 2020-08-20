Gemma Collins is all about self-love and body confidence following her impressive weight loss, and lately, she loves practicing what she preaches – and we're all for it!

The former Dancing on Ice star has been rocking some gorgeous summery dresses lately and her most recent is probably her best look yet.

Posing confidently in a pretty floral mini dress, which featured a ruffled V-neckline and accentuated her tiny waist, Gemma looked stunning in the dress from her own collection, which is currently reduced to just £27 in the sale.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Today I want to speak about BODY CONFIDENCE. SELF LOVE is so IMPORTANT, we all come in shapes and sizes and that’s what makes us BEAUTIFUL. Please look in the mirror today and remind yourself how beautiful you ARE. Love GC x."

Her followers were quick to praise Gemma, with one writing: "You're gorgeous! Love the outfit." Another said: "Looking better than ever." A third added: "Love you and love the outfit!"

Gemma Collins has lost a whopping three stone!

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

"It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can’t wait to get rid of these boobs, they’re massive and look ridiculous. I have never looked better than I do now and I’ve never felt so good.

"I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."

