Gemma Collins just wore a leopard print swimsuit from Tesco - and we're obsessed We need to get our hands on the belted beachwear!

Gemma Collins has been making her Instagram followers thoroughly jealous with her sun-soaked holiday snaps, and we couldn't help but notice her gorgeous swimsuit. Sharing pictures of herself posing on the front of a boat, she showed off the brown and white leopard print costume which featured a classic scoop neckline and flattering tied waist.

Luckily, we don't have to search high and low to replicate the TOWIE star's style as she revealed it was from none other than Tesco's clothing brand, F&F. While the brand has a selection of clothing available to buy online via the Next website, Gemma's particular swimsuit does not appear to be one of them. So it's the perfect excuse to get down to the shops and see if you can bag the animal-print item in person. After all, F&F is known for its affordable prices so we can't think of a better place to do a spot of early shopping for our summer holidays. If you have a trip booked and simply can't wait to stock up your beach bag, then Next also has a square-neck belted swimsuit for £16 or a jazzy zig-zag print one for £18.

MORE: See inside TOWIE star Gemma Collins' Essex home

Adding big square sunglasses, a simple necklace and styling her short, blonde hair in loose waves, Gemma looked every inch the beach babe. The 39-year-old was not short of compliments, with one writing: "You look absolutely amazing," and another enquiring: "Where is your swimsuit from it's beautiful?"

Gemma Collins gave fans a glimpse of her pretty swimsuit on social media

Gemma debuted her new hairstyle in early February, ditching her trademark long, honey curls for a chic bob and a platinum colour. Beneath a selfie she shared on social media, Gemma wrote: "Thank you so much @ryan_paulantony for my colour and cut today @makeupbybayley @paulantonyhair." It was met by a string of compliments by her famous friends, including Loose Women's Saira Khan who wrote: "Wow! I love it!" while fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright added: "OMG I'm obsessed." What better way to get the most out of your new blonde hair than by adding a bit of natural sunkissed highlights on holiday?

RELATED: Michelle Keegan just teamed her chic designer suit with bargain high-street heels