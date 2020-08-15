Gemma Collins highlights incredible weight loss in gorgeous £14 Tesco dress The former Dancing on Ice star has lost three stone

Gemma Collins is the Queen of body confidence! The TV star has been rocking some incredible outfits to highlight her recent three-stone weight loss – and her latest one is a supermarket bargain!

The 39-year-old looked gorgeous on Saturday as she highlighted her slim waist in a beautiful pink, floral dress from F&F at Tesco – and it only costs £14.

Captioning her summery snap, Gemma wrote: "HUNS! You know I love F&F, just picked up this dress for £14. Even matches my gnome @fandfclothing #ad."

Needless to say, her fans were full of compliments. "You look amazing!" gushed one. "Love the dress on you," said another. While a third added: "You look really pretty in that,"

Gemma Collins looks stunning in her Tesco dress

Sadly, Gemma's pretty pink frock isn't available to shop online, but you'd better be sure to check out the clothing aisles next time you're at Tesco.

Gemma isn't the only celebrity fan of F&F, Kelly Brook is often spotted wearing some stunning bargains from the popular supermarket.

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

Gemma has lost a whopping three stone!

"It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can’t wait to get rid of these boobs, they’re massive and look ridiculous. I have never looked better than I do now and I’ve never felt so good.

"I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."

