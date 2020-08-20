Amanda Holden recycles silky leopard print dress for gorgeous new photo The Heart FM presenter looks gorgeous!

Amanda Holden proved that even famous people will wear something twice – especially if it's as stunning as her latest ensemble.

The Heart FM presenter recycled her gorgeous silky leopard print maxi shirt dress for a striking new photo alongside her daughter Lexi.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like a bride in new holiday photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden plays a hilarious game with both her daughters

The black and white snapshot shows mother and daughter together, with Amanda looking lovingly at her 14-year-old.

While the photo is indeed a lovely moment captured on film, we couldn't take our eyes off Amanda's dreamy dress, which is still in stock but selling fast!

Amanda stunned in the 'Dove' dress by SilkFred, which features a dramatic thigh-high split at the front, and a matching buckle belt to nip you in at the waist.

Amanda Holden recycled her gorgeous SilkFred dress for this photo with Lexi

Amanda chose the classic neutral colourway, which looks far more expensive than its £57 price tag, so no wonder it's selling fast. If your size isn't available, the shirt dress does come in an equally gorgeous green alligator print with plenty of sizes still in stock.

The BGT judge was last seen in the dress in July when she wore it to work at Heart FM. Her fans were huge fans of the frock, with one commenting at the time: "Lovely dress Amanda you look so beautiful as always." Another added: "Fabulous leopard dress Amanda."

Amanda Holden last wore the dress in July

MORE: Amanda Holden's sculpted holiday dress is a work of art

Amanda is certainly a fan of leopard print and has been spotted in another silky number from one of her favourite brands, Wyse London. The 'Aimee' dress is actually part of a sneak peek from the brand's new collection – and is only available via pre-order at the moment.

We predict it won't hang around on the virtual shelves for long though – even with a £260 price tag. The frock is the brand's first-ever star and animal print motif dress and features cute ruffles, a flattering neckline and smocked sleeves. It definitely gets a 'golden buzzer' from us.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.