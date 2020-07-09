Amanda Holden's silky leopard print dress has us excited for the weekend The Heart FM presenter looks gorgeous!

Amanda Holden isn't afraid to make bold fashion choices – and we think this is one of her best looks yet!

The Britain's Got Talent judge won rave reviews from her fans on Thursday thanks to her gorgeous silky leopard print maxi shirt dress, and it's not hard to see why.

MORE: Amanda Holden strikes a pose in the most gorgeous silk slip skirt

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's incredible style over the years

Sharing a Boomerang on her Instagram, Amanda shimmed in the 'Dove' dress by SilkFred, which features a dramatic thigh-high split at the front, and a matching buckle belt to nip you in at the waist.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, the mum-of-two added a pair of white Kurt Geiger pumps and opted to forgo any jewellery.

Amanda chose the classic neutral colourway, which looks far more expensive than its £57 price tag, so no wonder it's selling fast. But, if your size isn't available, the shirt dress does come in different prints and colours – we might even just buy another one!

MORE: Victoria Beckham's plunging wedding anniversary outfit totally surprised us

We love Amanda Holden's silky leopard print maxi shirt dress

Her fans were quick to compliment her on her stylish ensemble, with one writing: "You look amazing in that dress, well you look amazing in anything for that matter." Another said: "Lovely dress Amanda you look so beautiful as always." And a third added: "Fabulous leopard dress Amanda."

The BGT judge is certainly a fan of leopard print. Just last week she rocked another silky number from one of her favourite brands, Wyse London. The 'Aimee' dress is actually part of a sneak peek from the brand's new collection – and is only available via pre-order at the moment.

We predict it won't hang around on the virtual shelves for long though – even with a £260 price tag. The frock is the brand's first ever star and animal print motif dress, and features cute ruffles, a flattering neckline and smocked sleeves. It definitely gets a 'golden buzzer' from us.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.