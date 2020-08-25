Penny Lancaster and her husband Rod Stewart continue to lap up the Italian sunshine as they holiday in Venice, and the Loose Women star's latest round of vacation snaps will leave you speechless.

Sharing some photos of a visit to Burano, Penny could be seen lounging on a boat as it made its way down a beautiful canal.

The former model also uploaded a picture of herself in one of the floating city's world-famous lace shops, offering fans a clearer glimpse of the gorgeous white dress she had worn for the idyllic trip.

The summery frock was a sharp shade of white, and sat just above Penny's knees.

Featuring floaty sleeves and a pretty cut-out print, it's the perfect choice for days spent tottering around Venice in the heat.

In another snap, Penny's pretty dress was more visible

It's no surprise that the presenter's Instagram followers were quick to comment on her stylish get-up.

"What a gorgeous pic," wrote one.

Blue Vanilla White Broderie Puff Sleeve Dress, £28, New Look

"Stunning lady," added another, with a third gushing: "Beautiful lady, inside and out."

Although it's unclear where Penny's exact dress is from, New Look has a similar broderie dress that even features puffed sleeves, meaning it's perfect for chucking in your suitcase if you're off somewhere hot, but will look just as on point dressed up in a pair of heels.

This isn't Penny's only holiday outfit that has left fans stunned.

Just days ago, Penny shared a photo of herself wearing a strapless black maxi dress with panels of lace running down the length of the frock and a black and white woven belt.

One thing's for sure, we're certainly envious of Penny's holiday wardrobe!

