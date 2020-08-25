Vogue Williams looked seriously fierce on Sunday, when she stunned fans in her bodysuit and jeans combo.

Sharing her look on Instagram, the doting mum could be seen in a pair of high-waist, light wash denim Levis that sat just above her ankles.

The Irish beautify paired them with a figure-hugging black bodysuit, and her show-stopping leopard print heels really made the look pop.

We can all agree that Vogue looked flawless!

Donning a pair of dark Ray-Bans for good measure, and with her hair swept into a messy ponytail, Vogue wrote: "A lot of love for my jeans today! I did win the Jean lottery when I found these, they are DEFINITELY still too tight but I opened a couple of buttons when I sat at the desk in work and it was graaaaaaand I got them in @levis_uk in NY last year but they always have similar ones, wish I had them in black but they don’t do them. Happy Saturday errrrrbody."

It wasn't long before the mother-of-two's fans rushed to the comment section of her post to express their disbelief at just how fabulous Vogue looked just weeks after welcoming her daughter Gigi into the world.

"You look amazing and doesn’t look like you just had a baby," wrote one.

"You look so great! Can’t believe you’ve just recently had a baby. Good on you! You look amazing," another gushed, with a third adding: "You look amazing. Can't believe you've only just had a baby."

Vogue and her husband, former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, welcomed Gigi in July, and we have to agree with the Heart Radio host's fans – she looks absolutely incredible after giving birth just last month!

