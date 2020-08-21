Vogue Williams looks blonder than ever following hairdresser visit The star's hair looks so chic!

Vogue Williams paid a visit to the hairdresser on Thursday, and the Irish beauty was clearly over the moon with the results, even calling her new look her "favourite ever"!

The doting mum shared a clip of herself with her tresses wrapped in foil as she sat in the hairdresser's chair, followed by a video of herself strutting down the street with her beautiful, blonder hair blowing in the wind.

In a third video, Vogue could be seen sitting in the back of a car with a polka dot masked pulled over her face as she told the camera: "I'm actually so delighted I went and got my hair done. How good is that colour? It's probably my favourite hair colour I've ever had."

High praise indeed!

Vogue's hair looks so blonde!

It's shaping up to be a magical summer for Vogue, who welcomed her second child with husband Spencer Matthews in July.

The couple now share Theo, who will be two in September, and newborn Gigi.

Speaking to HELLO! last month, the couple opened up about their daughter's arrival.

"Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure," said Spencer, admitting of picking his girls up from hospital the morning after the birth:

Vogue shared a snap of herself at the hairdresser

"The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee."

He added: "Don't get me wrong, we share all sorts of wonderful moments where we're just gazing at Gigi adoringly, but it does feel super smooth and straightforward this time..."

Vogue also explained that she was trying to prevent any sibling rivalry between Theodore and his baby sister.

The mother-of-two revealed: "He's been getting a lot of presents off a lot of people. It's like Christmas in this house.

"We want him to feel special, but actually, he's been spoilt rotten. He loves his sister though, and he says 'Baba!' He loves holding her. Though he had a couple of quite jealous days at first, and when I'm feeding her he sometimes gives me a little pinch."

