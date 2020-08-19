Vogue Williams has the cutest custom-made jacket for baby Gigi The TV star welcomed her daughter with Husband Spencer Matthews in July

Vogue Williams' baby daughter Gigi looks set to have a wardrobe to rival her famous mum's – and her latest addition is just too cute for words!

The baby girl has the most gorgeous pink cashmere bomber jacket to add to her collection after Vogue was sent the beauty by designer Zoe Jordan.

WATCH: Vogue Williams shares adorable video of baby Gigi snoozing

Showing off the showstopper on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Vogue said: "Zoe Jordan makes the most incredible knitwear and she made this bomber for Gigi. Theodore actually has a blue one that I've saved for Gigi as well because they last forever. Thank you Zoe!"

The 'Mini Pink Edison' jacket features white and silver lurex ribbing details on the cuffs, hem and collar and comes with easy, child-friendly popper fastenings.

How cute will Gigi look in this?

Gigi's new coat will look perfect with her pink and white checked summer dress that Vogue showed off earlier this month. "How cute is this outfit!" Vogue wrote, before adding that it was kindly gifted from Maggie & Me boutique.

Earlier this month, Vogue spoke of her daughter's extensive wardrobe in an exclusive interview with HELLO! alongside husband Spencer Matthews. "I've always, always wanted a little girl – I mean, her wardrobe is already quite extensive. I hope nobody buys me any more baby clothes because we've definitely got enough until she's 18 months. I couldn't help myself."

Vogue, who gave birth on Wednesday 22 July in a private room at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, added: "We were told she was a boy really early on in my pregnancy. I thought: 'Imagine if it's a boy and I have all these baby girl clothes up until a year and a half old.' So when it was confirmed she was a girl, I was absolutely delighted."

We imagine little Gigi might be rocking some buys from Morrisons too after Vogue – who works with their clothing brand Nutmeg – showed off her own gorgeous £10 bargain dress from the supermarket.

