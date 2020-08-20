Vogue Williams' gorgeous yellow mini dress has us pining for another heatwave The Heart FM star looked amazing!

You'd be forgiven for not realising Vogue Williams only gave birth last month – she looks amazing! The mum-of-two showed off her toned legs in the most gorgeous mini dress as she admitted she's pining for another heatwave.

Posing in an elevator, Vogue wore a pretty yellow and blue dress by LoveShackFancy. The airy cotton-silk blend frock features an all-over floral vine print, a pintucked bodice and short ruffles lining the top.

Vogue Williams' £10 Morrisons dress is the bargain of the summer

Vogue Williams reveals how to pronounce her daughter's name

It also has a shirred encased-elastic waistband and the miniskirt flares to two shirred flounces creating a beautiful ruffle effect. Captioning her post, Vogue wrote: "I wish I was complaining about the heatwave again."

The frock was a big hit with Vogue's followers. "Gorgeous dress for a gorgeous girl," wrote one. "Absolutely love this colour," said another. "Beautiful. Can't cope. Amazing," gushed a third.

Vogue Williams is missing the heatwave

Vogue Williams has the cutest custom-made jacket for baby Gigi

While it's pricey at £365 on Outdazl, we've tracked down a great high street dupe that will give you that summer feeling even when the temperature drops.

The 'Blue Vanilla Mustard Metallic Floral Maxi Dress' from New Look is a great alternative and at only £36, it's an absolute bargain!

While it features a long skirt compared to Vogue's mini, it still has a ruffle effect thanks to the tiered hem and frill short sleeves. It also features an all-over floral print, V-neckline, tie waist and on-trend metallic detail.

Blue Vanilla Mustard Metallic Floral Maxi Dress, £36, New Look

Vogue is also a fan of high street shopping, and earlier this week stunned her followers when she wore a £10 bargain from supermarket Morrisons!

Vogue – who works with the supermarket's clothing brand Nutmeg – shared a photo of herself wearing a stunning black floral print dress as she enjoyed a picnic in the garden. "How fab is this dress? It's great value, super flattering and comes in 3 different patterns," Vogue wrote.

Made from a soft stretch fabric, the frock features three-quarter length sleeves and a full skirt, and the black florals, red spots and blue animal print designs are all available to buy in sizes 10 to 20. However, with a price tag of just £10, we predict they won't stay in stock for long.

