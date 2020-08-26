Ruth Langsford's gorgeous M&S dress is seriously autumnal The This Morning star is dressing for a new season!

Ruth Langsford has officially kissed summer goodbye!

On Wednesday, she took to the This Morning sofa in a gorgeously autumnal M&S dress, a noticeable difference from the summer frocks she's been wearing recently.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's yellow M&S jumper will brighten your day

Sharing a GIF of herself descending a flight of stairs in the ITV studios, Ruth wrote: "Love a shirt dress! Today’s on @thismorning was from @marksandspencer Suede court shoes from @asos."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals healthy work lunch

The 60-year-old's exact dress is the brand's 'Floral Print Midi Shirt Dress', which is currently sold out.

MORE: You would never guess Ruth Langsford's latest dress cost £15 from Tesco

Ruth looked so autumnal!

MORE: Ruth Langsford's gorgeous dress is a £14 bargain from Tesco!

But for fans of the darker palette and shirt detailing, M&S's 'Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress', £39.50, features similar floral patterning and is black, yellow and blue in colour, making it an ideal autumn colourway.

Ruth's new season look was certainly a hit with fans, who flocked to the comment section of her post to compliment her on her stylish get-up.

Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £39.50, M&S

"Stunning as always, love the dress, and the style. Very elegant Ruth," gushed one Instagram user.

"You always look stunning," added another, with a third noting: "You look gorgeous Ruth, love the dress."

On Tuesday, the presenter once again delighted fans with her unique sense of style.

Opting for a bright yellow M&S jumper to host This Morning, the doting mum's followers were in love with her look.

Paired with black trousers and sleek heels of the same colour, Ruth certainly brightened up her fans' day.

"Lovely colour Ruth suits you, certainly brightened up a dull & wet start to the day," one Instagram follower shared, with another adding: "Looking fab in yellow!"

A third sweetly commented: "Loved the lemon on you today. You really suit it. Beautiful."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.