Ruth Langsford's yellow M&S jumper will brighten your day The This Morning star's look turned heads

It might have been raining across the UK on Tuesday, but Ruth Lansford's latest outfit was bold enough to brighten the darkest of skies!

To present This Morning, she wore an eye-popping yellow jumper, and fans couldn’t get enough of Ruth in the bright shade.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals healthy work lunch

Paired with black trousers and sleek heels of the same colour, the presenter strutted her stuff on the ITV set's runway as she wrote: "Trying to bring a little sunshine on this wet & miserable day! Jumper @marksandspencer Trousers @hobbslondon Shoes @kurtgeiger."

Ruth's fans loved her bold look!

It wasn't long before Ruth's comments section was full of sweet fan messages, many of which mentioned the fashionista's daring colour choice.

"Lovely colour Ruth suits you, certainly brightened up a dull & wet start to the day," one Instagram follower shared, with another adding: "Looking fab in yellow!"

A third sweetly commented: "Loved the lemon on you today. You really suit it. Beautiful."

Ruth's 'Cotton V-Neck Relaxed Jumper with Cashmere' is currently available at M&S not just in custard yellow, but also in black, and costs £29.50.

Cotton V-Neck Relaxed Jumper with Cashmere, £29.50, M&S

An autumn must-have if you ask us!

It might only be the beginning of the week, but it's the second time the Loose Women host has taken to the air in a chic bargain buy.

On Monday, the 60-year-old donned a beautiful pink and black spot print dress by F&F, sharing a GIF of herself shimmying away in the eye-popping frock once This Morning had ended.

"Wiggling into the week! Wonder what @eamonnholmes & @martipellowofficial we’re talking about?!! @thismorning Dress from @fandfclothing Nude, suede court shoes from @topshop," she wrote.

As usual, fans were quick to comment on Ruth's latest pick - especially since it came from a supermarket! "Very nice - good old Tescos," one wrote, while another added: "That is one great dress for the price! Looking fab Ruth!"

