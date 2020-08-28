Fans are swooning over Rochelle Humes' fitted & Other Stories dress Rochelle bid farewell to This Morning for a while

Rochelle Humes marked her final Friday presenting the summer season on This Morning with a show-stopping outfit!

The star looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging & Other Stories midi that beautifully dressed her 33-week bump with a tie at the waist – and unsurprisingly, fans fell in love with it.

Rochelle looked gorgeous in the fitted dress

The gorgeous frock costs £95 from & Other Stories, and it's not a maternity dress! Rochelle's stylist Amber Jackson shared details of the outfit on her Instagram Stories, writing "Swipe up for Rochelle's dress… it's not maternity!!"

Sounds like that stretchy ribbed material was the perfect comfy choice for the presenter, who teamed the look with a pair of Bottega Veneta-inspired Ego mules which cost just £19.99.

Belted rib midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

She shared a gorgeous shot of her neutral outfit, writing: "Here goes the last @thismorning of the summer with @radioleary over on @itv LIVE in 10 mins... #33weekspregnant."

Fans were quick to compliment Rochelle on her choice of dress, with one writing: "That dress looks so comfy on bump! Why didn't I find this dress sooner!" and another adding: "That dress is stunning on you, bump is looking so cute."

Square toe mules, £19.99, Ego

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes are expecting their third child – a baby boy due in October.

Revealing how she told daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina the happy news, she told This Morning's Ruth Langsford: "We did a little Easter egg hunt for them yesterday, and we told them at the end, the last egg they found had a little letter from the baby.

"My eldest daughter cried - she's only seven! I didn't know they knew about happy tears just yet."

