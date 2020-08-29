Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of daughter Belle doing her makeup The This Morning star teased the Marks and Spencer new autumn style campaign

Holly Willoughby is very private when it comes to posting photos of her children – so we were delighted on Saturday when she shared a rare snap of her only daughter Belle.

The This Morning star had a helping hand from the nine-year-old as she teased the new Marks and Spencer autumn style campaign – and it looks dreamy!

Launching in stores and online on 17 September, the high street favourite's number one ambassador Holly was lucky enough to have a sneak peek at the collection.

In the snap, Holly sits at a table while Belle adorably adds the finishing touches to her mum's makeup. With her back to the camera, Belle showed off her cute double French braids – and we can't believe how blonde her hair is!

Captioning the photo, Holly wrote: "So this is what we’ve been up to... @marksandspencer to the rescue!!!! Quarantine turned quaran-dream yesterday when Harry, Belle and Chester turned photographer and shot the new season’s clothing drop... which M&S very kindly gave me a sneak peak of ahead of the launch. I’m Super impressed with the kids camera skills and the all important final checks from Belle. Here’s a little teaser of what’s launching at M&S mid-September in time for autumn... Best way of keeping them entertained ever!"

Holly Willoughby teased the new M&S collection with help from daughter Belle

Holly looks beautiful in a dark green patterned shirt dress that pops against her summer-highlighted blonde hair. In the background of the photo, another M&S dress from their upcoming launch can be seen.

The navy, floral midi dress looks like the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe and will look fab teamed with a leather jacket and some biker boots.

Holly Willoughby had a helping hand from all three of her children

Holly has been quarantining ever since she returned from her family holiday in Portugal, and what better way to spend the time than by shooting the store's new season drop – she even roped in sons Harry, 11, and five-year-old Chester to lend a helping hand with the at-home photoshoot. That's certainly one way to keep them entertained.

While it's still a few weeks before you'll be able to get your hands on the newest collection, we've found a very similar frock to tide you over if you simply can't wait.

The 'Floral Belted Midi Dress' features the same navy hue as their upcoming addition, but instead of yellow, red and white flowers, it is adorned with pretty pastel shades of blue, which can still be worn throughout the colder months. We'll probably buy both!

Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

