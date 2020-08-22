The special meaning behind Holly Willoughby's gorgeous new necklace revealed The This Morning star is getting in touch with her spirituality

Holly Willoughby stunned fans on Thursday when she shared a beautiful selfie, and even though it didn't actually show her face, it was still pretty magnificent.

In the photo, Holly's face is obscured by beams of colourful light, but it was her unusual necklace that really caught our eye.

The This Morning star wore an 'Aura Amulet' by crystal healer Emma Lucy, which had been made in collaboration with fine jeweller Roxanne First.

Sharing the photo on her own Instagram account, Emma explained the special meaning behind Holly's chosen accessory.

She wrote: "The amulet was made with your aura in mind - crystal hand charged and programmed in white light for auric protection and magnification as you can learn to do in your own time in my new book ‘You are a Rainbow’.

Holly Willoughby showed off her amulet on Instagram

"When we tap into the magic of our energy within and without us - we can truly up vibe our lives and those that we love around us."

The one-of-a-kind necklace has been carefully crafted with rainbow jade and aura quartz, according to Roxanne, and pieces in the collection range from £305 to £705.

Holly appears to have been enjoying her break from This Morning, taking the time to relax and recharge before she heads back to the ITV studios in September.

Holly looked mesmerising in her underwater pool snap

The TV star has just returned from a family holiday in Portugal with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five.

Holly shared another look at their family break on Instagram at the beginning of August, which showed the stunning pool at their holiday home. The blonde beauty could be seen diving into the crystal clear water wearing a simple black swimsuit and a cute silver pendant necklace.

The Dancing on Ice host had reportedly planned to spend seven weeks at the Quinta do Lago, a luxurious resort in the Algarve, but was forced to cut her holiday short so that she can self-isolate for two weeks before returning to This Morning on 7 September.

