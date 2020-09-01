Holly Willoughby wows fans in silky slip dress as she makes This Morning return

Fiona Ward
Holly Willoughby looked absolutely beautiful as she returned to This Morning on Tuesday following her summer break – see her stunning slip dress
Holly Willoughby just showed us how to style up our summer slip dresses for Autumn/Winter, and we're in love with her look!
The star returned to present This Morning following her summer break on Tuesday, looking gorgeous as ever in her on-screen outfit – chosen as always by her loyal stylist Angie Smith.
Holly rocked her strappy Réalisation Par dress with a sheer & Other Stories shirt underneath, finished with cool weather-appropriate leather boots by Maje.
Holly styled up her slip dress for Autumn
She captioned her Instagram photo: "Morning September... new term, new beginnings... so happy to back at @thismorning with @schofe ... see you at 10am on @itv ... Dress by @realisationpar, shirt by @andotherstories, boots by @majeparis."
Holly's pretty floral dress is the 'Alba' design by cult label Réalisation Par, made in luxe silk crepe in the brand's signature Dahlia floral print. It costs £230 and is currently selling out quickly!
Ruffle collar silk blouse, £95, & Other Stories
Meanwhile, her sheer ruffle collar blouse costs £95 from one of her favourite high street retailers & Other Stories. The presenter's boots cost £450 from Maje – a price tag that stylist Angie justifies due to their "perfect" shade of tan.
Boots, £450, Maje at Selfridges
Sharing a snap of the outfit on her @angiesmithstudio page, she wrote: "For Holly's first day back she is wearing the most beautiful floral dress by @realisationpar layered over the cutest shirt by @andotherstories - this is a great shirt to by for the sole purpose of wearing under your summer dresses to give them that extra Autumn mileage!
"The boots are by @majeparis and are the PERFECT tan."
