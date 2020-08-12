Remember Holly Willoughby's cute summer cardigan? & Other Stories has the perfect lookalike The This Morning star is a style icon

Back in January, Holly Willoughby introduced fans to her gorgeous summer bedding collection with Dunelm.

While they loved the timeless bed linens, there was only one question on the This Morning star's followers' lips: "Where is that cardigan from?"

In her Instagram post, doting mum Holly could be seen wearing a chic, cream cardigan, and fans quickly flooded the comment section with questions such as: "Where is your top from?", "Your top is fab, where is it from?", and "Can I ask where your cardigan is from?"

Fans loved Holly's cardigan

While Holly didn't specify at the time where the stylish knit was from, we've finally found a near-exact match by & Other Stories!

The brand's 'Cropped Ribbed Alpaca Blend Cardigan' in light beige features almost identical detailing to Holly's, including big buttons and a V-neck.

What's more, the knit, which costs £85, boasts a stylish ribbed finish and the Alpaca and wool blend means it's well worth the price tag.

Cropped Ribbed Alpaca Blend Cardigan, £85, & Other Stories

Available in sizes XS-L, it's set to be an autumn favourite, and will no doubt sell out fast.

One thing's for sure, we've been missing Holly's daily fashion posts this summer.

The star, who is taking her annual break from presenting duties on This Morning, usually shares her outfits every morning before taking to air, providing us all with some serious style inspo.

But in a recent Instagram post, the star did give fans a glimpse at her holiday style with a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie – and we couldn't help but notice her sparkling jewellery.

The mother-of-three could be seen wearing a Kirstie Le Marque necklace, which is a favourite piece from one of her go-to brands.

Holly's 'Chunky Star Necklace' sells for £350, and features a large star in white enamel surrounded by diamonds. Oh la la!

