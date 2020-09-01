Vogue Williams' stunning bright boilersuit has us pining for summer The Heart FM star looked incredible

Vogue Williams looked like a ray of sunshine in the comfiest-looking boilersuit we've ever seen – and her fans were blown away by the marigold hue.

The Heart FM presenter pulled off the tricky ensemble during an outing with her brother on Monday, teaming the French Connection number with box-fresh white trainers and a classic white Chanel clutch bag.

MORE: Vogue Williams' bodysuit and jeans combo leaves fans in awe

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams clarifies how to pronounce daughter's name

Vogue's vibrant denim boilersuit features a unique nine pocket design, carpenter loop to the left thigh, button front fastening, and a relaxed straight fit.

Captioning her sunny snap on Instagram, Vogue playfully wrote: "A jumpsuit, one of the easiest outfits to wear, unless you have to spend a penny," followed by three crying with laughter emojis.

Vogue Williams won rave reviews for her bright boilersuit

MORE: Vogue Williams looks blonder than ever following hairdresser visit

Her fans were quick to compliment the mum-of-two on her summery look, with one writing: "LOVE that jumpsuit!" Another said: "Beautiful colour, really suits you." A third added: "Fab colour on you. Gorgeous! Did you seriously just have a baby?"

Vogue and her husband, former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, welcomed daughter Gigi in July, and we have to agree with her fans – she looks absolutely incredible after giving birth!

Vogue's purchase has proved so popular, it's now sadly sold out online after being reduced to £101 in the sale. But, if you're lucky you may still be able to track it down in stores.

Enzo Draped Belted Bpilersuit, £46, French Connection

Luckily, French Connection has a similar style available, also in the sale, reduced from £130 to a bargain £46!

The 'Enzo Draped Belted Boilersuit' boasts a similar bright golden hue and short sleeves. It also features two deep pockets, slim notch lapels and a discreet zip front fastening. There's also a matching fabric belt to cinch you in at the waist.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.